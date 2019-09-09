Image Source : TWITTER Ace of Space 2: Nasir Khan quits show after interaction with Jay Bhanushali, here's why

Open letters, shocking nominations, unplanned evictions; MTV Ace of Space house has seen it all. But did we ever see someone walk off out of nowhere and exit? This weekend was all hunky dory in the Mastermind’s house with Jay Bhanushali mingling with the contestants till he chose to spill the beans on how the housemates are perceived by the viewers. While his was a honest intent of advising the contestants on their performances, one young housemate didn’t feel the same.

The young sarpanch of Haryana – Nasir Khan, wasn’t convinced with the feedback given by Jay and chose to retort. So irked was he with the same, that he decided to walk out of the house immediately. In what seemed to be a hasty and uncalled for decision from his end, got everyone else in shock including the Mastermind, none of whom saw this coming.

The sudden step did not go down well with Vikas Gupta for sure who lost his cool in the show. He was found saying “Anyone who wants to leave the game will just stand up and leave right now. Isske baad agar kissine kaha ki mujhe ghar jaana hai toh meim aisa naach nachaunga ki mujhse bura koi nahi hoga.”

Why did Nasir Khan upset Vikas and leave? Did he fear losing? Or was it just his ego coming in his way? Get all the answers and continue watching the action, every day at 6PM only on MTV