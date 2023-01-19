Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collections Day 8: Vijay leads against Ajith; Tamil films see huge drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office: Vijay leads against Ajith

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collections Day 8: A week after their release, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's Tamil films witnessed a huge dip at the box office. The collections have dropped to almost half in comparison to the figures of the previous day. However, despite the drop, Varisu managed to maintain its lead against Ajith starrer Thunivu. Seems like Ajith's film will take some more time to enter the Rs 100 Cr club.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Thunivu opened to a staggering figure of Rs 24 Cr on 11th Jan. It instantly took lead over Varisu, however, in the coming days, the collections dropped a little. On the eighth day of its release, Ajith starrer film minted Rs 4.10 Cr taking the film's total collection over Rs 90 Cr.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the film is doing profitable business both in India and overseas. "After the #Pongal holidays, #Thunivu has passed its first weekday with flying colors at the TN Box office. All-age audience are watching it.. Set for a long run, due to excellent WOM/Repeat watch. After #Viswasam, another Profitable ATBB loading for #AK at the TN Box office," he wrote on Twitter.

He also shared about the film's collection in France, Australia and New Zealand.

Varisu Box Office Report

Thalapathy Vijay is a winner at the box office. In the first of its release, Varisu entered Rs 100 Cr club and it continues to mint big at the ticket window. However, the film did see a major drop in the collections on day 8. The film which collected over Rs 15 Cr on day 7 saw its collections dropping to Rs 8 Cr on the eighth day of its release.

Don't miss these:

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor join Kareena, Saif Ali Khan & Karisma, see inside pics from fam-jam

What SS Rajamouli said after meeting Priyanka Chopra at RRR's LA screening? Find out

Latest Entertainment News