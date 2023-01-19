Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor join Kareena, Saif Ali Khan & Karisma, see inside pics from fam-jam

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Photos from Kapoor family get-together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined the Kapoor family for a get-together and thanks to Karisma Kapoor their fans got a sneak peek inside this fun fam-jam. The actors joined Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anisa Malhotra among others. In the group photo shared by Karisma, Shweta Bachchan can be seen posing with the family along with kids Navya Nanda and Neetu Kapoor among other family members.

Soon after Karisma posted the photos on Instagram writing, "Fam Jam always the best," fans and more celebrities flooded the comment section. New mommy Alia dropped a comment, "How cute yaaa," whereas Neetu Kapoor reacted with heart emoji. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who missed the get-together wrote, "Major Fomo." The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor also took to Instagram story and re-shared Karisma's post along with a caption, "Best best times."

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family is currently busy showering love on the newest parents in the family, Ranbir and Alia. The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year just months after they tied the knot on April 14, 2022 at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Coming back to Karisma her movie 'Brown' has been announced as a part of the notable Berlinale Series Market Selects. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

'Brown', which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan.

