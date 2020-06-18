Image Source : TWITTER/NIVIN PAULY Popular Kerala film director Sachy dies at 48, South celebs pour in tributes

The Kerala film industry plunged into sadness when the news came of ailing popular film director and scriptwriter K.R. Sachidanandan passing away at a hospital in Thrissur on Thursday night, film industry sources said. Popularly known as Sachy, the 48-year-old was recovering from a hip surgery when he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a leading hospital in Thrissur.

Sachy, a practicing lawyer in the Kerala High Court, turned to the film industry first by jointly writing scripts before going solo. His second film as a director, 'Ayyapanum Koshyum', turned out to be the biggest grosser this year, till the lockdown kicked in.

His brief film career began in 2007, when he scripted the film, ‘Chocolate', along with Sethu with whom he wrote four more scripts.

He wrote his first solo script for the Mohanlal starrer, ‘Run Baby Run', in 2012 and went on to write another six scripts, which included ‘Anarkali' , his first film a as director, in 2015.

On Wednesday, his close aides, including leading film personalities like actor Prithviraj and Biju Menon, and directors Renjith and B. Unnikrishnan, joined hands to see how the best medical care could be given to him and even expressed their desire to hire an air ambulance to shift him to another hospital.

Several South celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the death of the noted film director and scriptwriter K.R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy.

Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly was one of the first celebrities who paid his tribute to the filmmaker. "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!" he wrote.

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/sWy7Au3O6V — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 18, 2020

Tamil director Thiru shared on Twitter, “RIP Dir #Sachy Loved his #AyyappanumKoshiyum & #DrivingLicense (screenplay) Unbelievable!!!”

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter and wrote, “Dir #Sachy #Rip Breaks my heart …Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity..Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently …Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense”

Dir #Sachy 💔 #Rip

Breaks my heart ...

Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity..

Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently ...

Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) June 18, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage