Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 2: PS 1 phenomenal in South circuits, Hindi version decent too

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SARIGAMACINEMAS Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection Day 2: PS 1, the Mani Ratnam magnum opus is nothing short of grandeur. Be it the cast, sets or the story. As popular names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachcha, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan among others come on board to narrate the story of the Chola dynasty, the viewers expect nothing short of a spectacle. The film doesn't disappoint too. The film, which had triggered huge expectations, released on Friday much to the delight of fans and received a thunderous welcome from audiences. It is doing well in both Hindi and South circuits with the latter, obviously, being more massive and prolific.

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Report

The film, its makers announced, grossed a worldwide sum of over Rs 80 crore on its very first day. Similar box office results are expected over the weekend. "The Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan is done decent business in Hindi as it collected in the 1.75-2 crore nett range in Hindi and there was another 85 lakh nett coming from the Tamil version in Hindi circuits. These are fair numbers for a dubbed film with a name like this and pretty much no face value or music," reports Box Office India.

"The film has scored huge in South states with its home state Tamil Nadu looking at an an opening which is among its the biggest ever in the state and should be among the top three or four films with collections around the 22 crore nett mark," the report adds.

About Ponniyin Selvan I

'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of the two-part film, is a brilliant story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan. Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

Latest Entertainment News