Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan soars high at ticket window

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name is enjoying positive reviews. Positive word of mouth has increased the anticipation for the film with more and more people looking forward to watching the action drama on the big screen. Given the excitement, the film has shown decent growth at the ticket window. Will it continue to soar high? The possibility is likely over the weekend, however, the real test will begin during the weekdays. Things seem favourable for the film given the Durga Puja celebrations.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Report

As expected, Vikram Vedha performed well on day two and showed substantial growth on Saturday. The film is expected to earn over Rs 23 crore in two days. "Vikram Vedha is looking at decent second day growth of around 25% which should take the collections of the film to 12.50-12.75 crore nett and this is pretty good as the days of 50-60% growth are probably gone for the time being," reports Box Office India.

"The film was a wide release so growth is not easy to come by for films released on 4000 screens. The two day figure of the film will be around 23 crore nett and the Sunday jump should be more than normal as it Gandhi Jayanti and hopefully its good enough to give the film some real momentum and a respectable weekend," the report adds.

About Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan take the audience on a thrilling journey of action and drama. While Saif is firm in his belief that there are only two sides to the story, right and wrong, Hrithik wants him to learn that circumstances play a crucial role. Inspired by the tales of Vikram-Betaal, Hrithik narrates stories to Saif and lets him choose sides. How it unfolds a web weaved by gangsters and police force with family coming into play is what Pushkar and Gayatri's film is all about.

The director who helmed the original Tamil film returned for the Hindi remake as well. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. In the Tamil version, the film is lead by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. It also stars, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bhiyani, Satyadeep Mishra and Sharib Hashmi among others.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment had hit the big screens globally on September 30.

