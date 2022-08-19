Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddharth's Tollywood film overtops new Bollywood movies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ACTOR_NIKHIL Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddharth's Tollywood film is having a successful run at the box office. the film was competing against Bollywood biggies -- Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. While the Hindi film failed to lure the audience to the theaters. The Telugu movie was successful in bringing the audience to the big screen. Therefore its screen count was also increased. From 50 screens on day 1, the number rose to 1000 on day 6.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

"The South dubbed film Karthikeya 2 is holding steady on low collections and beating Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha in Maharashtra and Gujarat and various other centres. This film will get the benefit of Janmashtami and do a first week of 4-4.50 crore nett. Maybe more as the film could really jump due to the holiday factor. On Independence Day it looked like the film could really break out into something bigger as the occupancy at many places was very good but these occupancy rates came down post the holiday," Box Office India reported.

The multilingual film, which released pan-India, has been creating waves right from the time of its release. The film has been doing well in the Hindi market as well, surprising many. While the film had 157 shows in Hindi on Saturday, on Sunday that number rose to 245. By Monday, the shows had increased to 274 in Hindi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh went on to point out that the film has witnessed remarkable growth, thanks to word of mouth publicity. He said while the film's Hindi version made Rs 7 lakh on Saturday, it made Rs 28 lakh on Sunday and on Monday, that number shot to Rs 1.10 crore.

Nikhil Siddharth also retweeted a post where it was mentioned that the screen count f the film has been increased.

About Karthikeya 2

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Karthikeya,' that released in 2014. The film is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this movie.

The film hit theaters on 13 August 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

