Raju Srivastava Health Update: Kolkata neurologist reportedly called as comedian’s condition deteriorates

Raju Srivastava’s Health Update: Reports are rife that popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is very critical at the moment and his condition is deteriorating. While his family quashed the reports last night, fresh reports state that owing to his critical health, a neurologist from Kolkata has been called for treatment in Delhi. Raju's family or his spokesperson are yet to comment on the matter.

As per a report in Times Now, neurologist Dr Padma Srivastava from Kolkata has been summoned to New Delhi for Raju Srivastava's treatment. The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then.

Meanwhile, fellow comedian Sunil Pal on Thursday said Raju Srivastava's condition is serious and his brain has also stopped functioning. Sunil Pal shared a video talking about Raju Srivastava's condition and asked everyone to pray for him.

He said in the video: "Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don't know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon."

Contrary to these reports, Raju's wife rubbished reports of him being critical. He is a “fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us,” the popular actor-comedian’s wife Shikha Srivastava said late on Thursday. She said her husband is “stable” and the doctors are treating him well.

“He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes,” Shikha told PTI.

Shikha requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family’s “morale”.

“My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

For the inversed, Raju Srivastava first appeared in small roles in Bollywood films such as the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He then appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', which was released in 1993.

He made a name through the small screen after he became the second runner's up with the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He was also seen in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

