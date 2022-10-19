Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film soars high, records huge jump on weekdays

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kantara Box Office

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kannada action thriller 'Kantara' is on the rise. After seizing the box office banks with the release of its Kannada version, the film is making a mark in the Hindi market. Even when the rates of the film are going down, the total collections of the film have gone up at the box office. This indicates the love the audience is showering over the film starring Rishab Shetty. The film has witnessed a huge jump post the weekend.

After seeing a phenomenal opening in the Hindi Market, now the film has booked exceptional growth over the weekend. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, took to social media and said, “#Kantara #Hindi version is super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays... Day 4 higher than Day 1... This film is here to stay... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 9.27 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC”.

'Kantara' has been garnering a lot of love from all corners while prominent celebrities like Prabhas, Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut and the honourable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, expressed love on their social media for the film. This love has subsequently shown its effect on the box office. While the film collected Rs 1.27 Cr. Net box office collections on the very first day in the Hindi market, it earned double on Saturday with Rs 2.75 Cr. Ahead of this, the film has shown a great jump over the weekend as the box office collection of Sunday was Rs 3.5 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. Moreover, with this constant surge, 'Kantara' is rising and rising at the box office and is creating examples of its success.

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film was released on October 14.

