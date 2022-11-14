Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film witnesses a drop ahead of OTT release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kantara

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film has been enjoying a phenomenal run at the ticket window. The film is almost two months old but is still managing decent footfall in cinema halls. However, with new releases in regional languages, Bollywood and Hollywood, the film is slowly losing its grip. Kantara is facing tough competition from films like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai and Hollywood tentpole Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rumours of Kantara's OTT release are also one of the added reasons why it is witnessing a drop in collections.

Kantara Box Office Report

Kantara has proved to be one of the best films of this year in terms of box office collection. It has been close to seven weeks since the film hit the theaters and still the film is enjoying a successful run in cinema halls. As per reports, the film earned Rs 4.30 crore on Sunday. This takes the total collection of the film to Rs 288.93 crore.

About Kantara

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. The film deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Kantara OTT release

Owing to the box office success of the film, the makers of Kantara have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date. Previously, it was reported that the streaming rights for Kantara have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and it was rumoured to be released in the first week of November. Later, speculations were also rife that the blockbuster film was slated to premiere on November 18. However, according to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date further as the film is performing well at the box office.

