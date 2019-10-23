Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut not starring in Hindi remake of Tamil film Aadai, confirms producer

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has not been approached for a Hindi remake of the recent Tamil thriller "Aadai", it was confirmed on Wednesday.

"We are venturing into Bollywood with the Hindi remake of 'Aadai'. We are planning to do it with a very popular star. Contrary to some reports, we have not approached Kangana Ranaut for the project. The director and the rest of the crew will be finalised soon," stated producer Arun Pandian of A&P Groups, who has acquired remake rights of "Aadai" in all languages.

"Aadai", directed by Rathna Kumar, featured Amala Paul in the title role. The story unfolds over a single night when Amala as Kamini, who plays the free-spirited Kamini, wakes up naked in an abandoned building after a party.

Despite courting controversy on its bid to define what really constitutes freedom, "Aadai" won acclaim for the way it its protagonist crushed every trope associated with the depiction of the mainstream Tamil heroine.

The film failed to click at the box-office, although it was appreciated by critics.

