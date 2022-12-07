Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Adivi Sesh's Telugu crime thriller witnesses major drop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: After ruling the ticket windows for four consecutive days, Adivi Sesh's Telugu mysterious crime thriller witnessed a major drop in its collection. The Adivi Sesh starrer has had one of the best opening weekends, elbowing out films like Drishyam 2, Bhediya and An Action Hero. HIT: The Second Case' garnered a huge response on its opening days, however, things seem to fade for Adivi Sesh's film as it saw no growth on Day 5, December 6, at the box office. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was released on December 2 amidst huge expectations. The film had an overall 12.64 percent Telugu occupancy on Tuesday.

HIT 2 Box Office Report

Adivi Sesh-starrer HIT 2 minted Rs 6.5 crore (India nett) on its opening day. Reportedly, on Day 5, December 6, Hit 2 hardly added any business to its box office collection as it collected Rs 1.45 crore. With this, the total collection of the film is around Rs 20 crore.

About HIT 2

'HIT 2' is the second installment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's 'HIT' Verse. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu hit the screens on December 2, 2022. Hit 2 is about the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev (KD) who comes across a terrifying case. In the film, KD mocks criminals as "bird-brained" and then he finds himself solving a gruesome murder that has shaken the entire city. KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, with the stakes getting sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? The film answers these questions and more.

The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema. The second part of the film has ended with a lead to the third part.

The 'Hit Universe' created by Kolanu is the backdrop for a series of seven movies that explore the murky realms of humanity, expressed in the form of heinous crimes. Each movie revolves around a crime story set in a particular city. The first movie in the series, 'Hit' was a small film that went on to became a cult hit.

