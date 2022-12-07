Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is a winner, rushes towards Rs 200 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's latest Bollywood release has emerged as a winner at the ticket windows. Ever since its release on November 18, the Abhishek Pathak-directorial has been ruling the Box Office, leaving behind many Bollywood biggies. Ajay Devgn's film saw an extraordinary jump this weekend, almost 100 percent. And now, it is all set to enter the Rs 200-crore club any day soon. The film has managed to mint a total of Rs 192.57 crore at the domestic ticket windows. According to early trends, Drishyam 2 had an overall 10.03 per cent Hindi occupancy on Day 19.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 continues shattering records and will soon cross the Rs 200-crore club. The film witnessed an excellent start at the box office on November 18 with Rs 15.38 crore. Ever since, the film has been unstoppable. After entering the Rs 100-crore club in just seven days, the film is all set to surpass the Rs 200-crore mark. On Day 19, December 6, Drishyam 2 reportedly collected Rs 2.75 crore. While the collection appears to be low, the film has maintained a strong pace at BO.

ALSO READ: Kantara Hindi OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Rishab Shetty's blockbuster

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about.

The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye Khanna to investigate the murder of her teenage son. Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman. The Abhishek Pathak-directorial has begun its third week run in the theatres on a glorious note.

Latest Bollywood News