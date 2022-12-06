Kantara Hindi OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Rishab Shetty's blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAI_MENON Stills from Rishab Shetty's movie Kantara

Kantara Hindi OTT release date: Rishab Shetty's blockbuster movie Kantara is one of the most successful hits in the Kannada industry. On November 24, the movie got its streaming platform to entertain all the fans but the movie was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for its Hindi dubbed version. Well, finally the wait is over as now we all can witness the magnum opus movie in Hindi on Netflix.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix announced the news and also revealed the release date which is 9th December. "Rishab Shetty has the answer to the question "When is Kantara coming in Hindi?", and we couldn't be more excited #Kantara arrives on Netflix on December 9th, in Hindi. #KantaraOnNetflix", read the post. Since the movie's theatrical release on September 30, it has churned over 400 crore worldwide.

Earlier in an interview with DNA, when asked if the movie will lose its essence when it's dubbed in different languages the actor-director said, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay original, and now, the Hindi speaking people will see in their language, so they will understand it even better. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject".

Kantara Storyline

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

