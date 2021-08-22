Happy Onam: 5 Films to watch while enjoying family feast at home

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Films to watch on OTT

Ring in the festival of flowers, Onam by spending time with your loved ones around the Pookalam (flower carpet), enjoy a hearty Onam Sadhya (traditional Onam feast served on a banana leaf), and watch one of these Malayalam films on Netflix:

Kilometers & Kilometers

The perfect watch for fans of light-hearted dramas. Kilometers and Kilometers features Tovino Thomas and India Jarvis. A light road movie, Kilometers and Kilometers is written and directed by Joe Baby. This is the story of a debt-ridden man who reluctantly agrees to drive an American tourist around India. Despite their vast differences, this comedy shows how the two develop an unexpected bonding during their trip.

(Subtitles available in English)

Varane Avashyamundu

This Dulquer Salmaan starring comedy power-packed family entertainer takes you through the intertwined lives of a single mother and her daughter on the lookout for an arranged marriage when they cross paths with a retired Army major and a young man who moves into their apartment complex. Watch as it transports you to the city of Chennai with its bursts of color, charm, and culture and leaves you with the Chennai blues as you yearn for more.

(Subtitles available in English)

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan navigates you through the quirky romantic comedy of a man whose unlucky horoscope does not favour his future wife and falls prey to societal pressures associated with marriage and the superstitions that come with it. Watch as Ashokan a.k.a Jacob Gregory goes to surprising lengths and meanders through his unfortunate circumstances in hopes of his dream family.

(Subtitles available in Hindi and English)

Njan Prakashan

Do dreams of living a lavish life abroad cloud your mind? Enter Prakashan, a typical Malayali man who tries to fastrack his way to a luxurious and easy life abroad without breaking into a sweat. Watch as he manipulates his way through life and meets a few people who transform him and make him realize the beauty of God's own country.

(Subtitles available in English)

Nayattu

This Martin Prakkat political survival thriller will take you on the rollercoaster ride of three wrongfully framed police officers' lives where everything that has to go wrong has already happened. Get ready to be glued down to your seats as this cat and mouse game unravels itself and touches upon the hard-hitting realities of political corruption, agendas, casteism, and a lot more than what meets the eye.

(Subtitles available in Hindi and English)