Chiranjeevi garners mega number of followers within a day of joining Instagram, Twitter

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is finally on social media and his following is, not surprisingly, phenomenal already. In less than 24 hours that he joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi -- the Telugu new year -- on Wednesday, he has managed to garnered mega numbers. On Instagram, he debuted with the handle @chiranjeevikonidela and has 438k followers by early Thursday morning. He started out posting a picture of himself, followed by one where he strikes a happy pose with his mother, Anjana Devi.

In a statement, the actor said about his decision to join social media, "In today's compelling global health scenario, I want to use the platforms to express myself on topics and practices that could help all Indians, including people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I also look forward to sharing key moments of my life with them."

His Twitter account is called @KChiruTweets. The count of followers was already closing in on the 100,000 mark by Thursday morning.

#21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/V9N8OACMnL — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

On Twitter, too, he posted the same picture with his mother as on Instagram.

"Home Time.. Mom Time !! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders. #StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona," he tweeted as caption with the picture.

On Twitter as well as Instagram, Chiranjeevi introduces himself as: "Indian. Actor."

He appealed to all his fans to take care of the elders in the household in these trying times of coronavirus lockdown.

The Telugu star had announced on on Tuesday via a video that he would be joining various social media platforms on the occasion of Ugadi to stay in touch with his fans. In the video, he said that the reason he has decided to join social media is because "I want to share my opinion or any message directly to my fans through this medium."