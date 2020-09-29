Tuesday, September 29, 2020
     
Budding actor Akshat Utkarsh from Bihar dies in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances

Aspiring actor Akshat Utkarsh, who was originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar had come to Mumbai to pursue his dream in acting, passed away on the night of 27 September.

New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2020 16:55 IST
Akshat Utkarsh, an aspiring actor from Bihar has passed away under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai. This happened on the night of 27 September, Sunday. As per reports, Akshat was a budding actor who hailed from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur and came to Mumbai to follow his acting dreams. The family of the actor has alleged that he has been murdered.

The deceased actor's uncle Ranjit Singh issued a statement saying that Akshat spoke to his father at around 9 at night. But later the family received the shocking news of his sudden death. Akshat's family also said that the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with them and no FIR could be lodged in the matter. 

The actor's mortal remains were received by his family at Patna Airport on Tuesday morning. However, more details are awaited in this case but so far the incident has a striking similarity with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

As soon as the news of Akshat's passing away broke out, a lot of people took to social media to question the treatment of outsiders in the industry. 

-Further details awaited

