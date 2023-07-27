Bholaa Shankar trailer out: Chiranjeevi oozes swag in action-packed avatar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bholaa Shankar trailer out

The trailer of Chiranjeevi’s most anticipated Telugu film Bhola Shankar was finally released, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about the actor’s action-packed avatar.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the megastar’s swag and his chemistry with Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. It also gave a sneak peek of Shawar Ali and Tarun Arora’s characters in the movie who are playing the role of antagonists. The trailer captures Chiranjeevi as a one-man army that single-handedly takes on a group of goons and fights them with swords and guns.

The trailer was unveiled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan on social media who wrote in the caption, “Happy to release the trailer of #BholaaShankar Our Mega Star @KChiruTweets in his best forte in @MeherRameshStylish Mass Presentation!! Can’t wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th. Best wishes to the entire team”.

Netizens shared their excitement and views about the trailer and showered with praises on the actor’s look in the trailer. One user said, “Our megastar is back”. Another user said, “Another blockbuster in the loading”. Another fan commented, “It’s not a trailer, it’s not goosebumps”.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, Bhola Shankar is a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedhalam. The movie star Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia along with Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, and Tulasi among others in key roles. Shawar Ali and Tarun Arora play the role of antagonists in the movie.

Produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and will clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

