Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's film continues to soar high at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ TARAN ADARSH Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection Day 5

Highlights Bheemla Nayak released in cinema halls on February 25

Pawan Kalyan-Rana Dagubatti's film is directed by Saagar K Chandra

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of Malayalam feature film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie Bheemla Nayak is riding high on success at the box office. With a huge opening across the world, the film garnered a whopping Rs 26.42 Crore on its opening day at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film, which is a remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, is scoring a mind-blowing response at BO. Interestingly, Bheemla Nayak is far ahead of Valimai after its first Monday collection. The Pawan Kalyan starrer recorded Rs 86 crore after four days. Bheemla Nayak co-starring Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon will soon enter Rs 150 crore club worldwide.

According to Box Office, "Bheemla Nayak is doing better business than Pushpa - The Fire as far as the business from the home circuit Nizam / Andhra is concerned and is looking to be the best performer in this circuit post the pandemic."

In Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati, a strong opponent is seen locking horns with a dynamic cop, played by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the film received good reviews from the critics and fans.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan starrer is gearing up for its Hindi release. Reports say the dubbed Hindi version of 'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on March 4. Despite there being no official update from the team, it is reported that the producers are trying their best to accommodate the Hindi release of the movie.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' Hindi release date locked