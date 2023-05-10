Vikram Vedha OTT release: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's action thriller to premiere on THIS date | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vikram Vedha OTT release

After a long wait, finally, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action thriller have its world digital premiere. The movie was released in theatres 7 months ago and ever since its OTT release date has been the talk of the town. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the OTT platforms and now the good news is here. Earlier slated to release on May 8th, Vikram Vedha will now stream on JioCinema on May 12. The movie will also be available in Marathi and Bengali languages.

The streaming giant took to its social media handles and shared the announcement clip with the caption, "IPL mein teams ki rivalry ke saath, ab dekho Vikram aur Vedha ki rivalry (Among the rivalry between teams in IPL, now watch rivalry between Vikram and Vedha). Watch the World Digital Premiere of Vikram Vedha - Friday 12 May only on #JioCinema. Streaming Free!".

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the same-named Tamil film, likewise directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and released in 2017. The plot of Vikram Vedha centers around a cop named Vikram (Hrithik Roshan), who is on a mission to apprehend a known gangster named Vedha (Saif Ali Khan). However, as Vikram grows closer to Vedha, he begins to question his own morality and principles, resulting in a heated debate between the two protagonists.

Watch the trailer here:

The Hindi film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles as Vikram and Vedha respectively. The 2022 release is directed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar-Gayatri, who also helmed the original. Apart from the two male leads, the movie also features Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The film has been set in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, unlike the original which was set in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

