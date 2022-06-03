The Boys Season 3 releases: Before we find out what are The Supe up to, here's recap of all seasons

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Boys Season 3 releases: Here's recap of all season

The Boys have made a comeback with season 3 on Amazon Prime Video. With a stellar cast, unconventional storyline, and unabashed portrayal of blood, gore, and evil, the show has remained the favorite of millions of fans, who have waited with bated breaths for the fresh new season to come out. But before you dive into this new season, let's take a quick recap of all that has happened so far in the show!

New members added to The Boys and The Supe gang ‘The Seven’

The show started with Hughie Campbell’s world tearing to shreds (literally) when his girlfriend Robin got killed by a Supe named A train. Seeing a prospective recruit in him, Billy Butcher a rogue brit who’s out for revenge on the Supes, brings together a group of boys to expose Vought's evil, but also fulfill his own revenge. Uncomprehensive circumstances also see the group get its only female member Kimiko, who was held captive after being injected with Compound V. On the other hand, The Seven, the world’s most loved Superhero group also welcomes a new recruit Starlight, who soon learns that the Superhero reality is not as rosy as it seems.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Seven

The race to expose compound V

What starts off as a revenge spree, soon sees the truth about Vought International revealed, as the boys discover that Supes aren’t born but are made using a drug called Compound V. Realizing that there won’t be a perfect way to bring down Vought, the race to expose the truth of Compound V begins. Even when The Boys manage to expose Compound V’s truth, they find out that Vought has always been a step ahead following in an unexpected turn of events.

Unlikely romances

Hughie and Starlight are from different worlds, standing on different sides of the fight. But they form an unlikely connection. They eventually break off when Starlight finds out that Hughie was hiding who he actually was. Despite this, Starlight goes behind The Seven’s back and helps expose Vought. The other cute couple on the show is Frenchie and Kimiko, who follow their own love language and get closer every season. Both these romances are set to see sparks flying in season 3 as well!

Dramatic family reunions

The first season ends in a dramatic revelation as we find out the very reason why Butcher hates the Supes and Homelander in particular. Eight years ago, Homelander, the strongest Superhero, and leader of the Seven, had raped Butcher’s wife, Becca. While Becca was assumed dead after the incident, Butcher was out for blood. It was revealed that Becca is alive and tucked away safely because she carries Homelander’s son. When Homelander finds out, he dreams of having a family he never had. While Butcher manages to find Becca, complications, and circumstances keep them apart, while her son Ryan falls in the middle of it all. Season 2 ends with more bloodshed and ultimately, in the end, everyone comes out as a loser. What’s going to happen in season 3? We can’t wait for this family reunion.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Homelander from The Boys

The Fall of a Hero

We see Homelander as America’s most loved Superhero in season one. With The Boys hell-bent on exposing the reality of the blue-eyed American Superhero, we see this larger-than-life icon see his reputation take a hit. Making things worse is Congresswoman Newman, who leaves no stone unturned to bring down Homelander’s image. Things aren’t any better in season 2 as Stormfront, a new superhero, manipulates Homelander into doing her bidding as they get into a relationship. The season ends with him hell-bent on claiming his son Ryan, and Queen Maeve a Seven-member and Homelander’s ex-girlfriend, blackmailing him as she has a recording of an evil deed Homelander did back in Season 1. Fearing that the leaking of the clip will hit his image to a point of no return, Homelander goes away.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Billy from The Boys

What comes next?

We can see from the trailer of Season 3, that even though a lot has changed since the previous season, new story arcs and unresolved rivalries from the previous season will resurface. New supervillains, unexpected revelations, and a walk down memory lane are elements that fans are dying to watch. Homelander will be back from a year’s hiatus, The Boys are cleared of all allegations and are free to do as they wish, and Hughie has joined hands with Congresswoman Newman in her bid to bring down Vought.

You can rewatch the first two seasons of The Boys on Prime Video to relive some of the most diabolical chase scenes and confrontations of the previous season as you gear up for the new one!