From Olaf to Himmat Singh to Shang-Chi, fall in love with these characters and celebrate Disney Plus Day

FILE IMAGE Celebrate Disney Plus Day with these characters

'Characters maketh a movie' is a Gospel truth that holds true across every genre of film and shows. Characters crafted with love, care and warmth add unimaginable flavours to a movie and series. More than plots or climaxes it is the characters we recall and cherish for long. The Walt Disney Company gifted us many characters over the years that we remember with love. This Disney+ Day, as the world celebrates the second anniversary of its launch on 12th November with new releases and company-wide celebrations, here are five memorable characters to look out for on Disney+ Hotstar:

Himmat Singh - Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

Untold stories always intrigue the mind. This is why Himmat Singh of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story with all the mysteries surrounding the job of a special agent for Indian intelligence makes for a thrilling character that you recall for a long time. The strength of the character successfully emerged with the first season and the first of its kind prequel, audiences will witness how Himmat Singh became the valued agent of the Indian Intelligence agency.

Shang-Chi - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Superheroes may be commonplace in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but a superhero who does martial arts is a refreshing take. Shang-Chi as the Master of Kung Fu and Brother Hand in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes for a special watch as we are taken through immaculately crafted action choreography scenes as Shang-Chi fights the evil for survival.

Frank Wolff - Jungle Cruise

If you are the type who reluctantly joins parties because you know it will eventually come down to you to become the heart of the party then, Frank Wolff played by actor Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise is your spirit animal. Although he is reluctant to join actor Emily Blunt on her epic journey down the Amazon rainforest, the humble steamboat skipper eventually becomes her saviour and protector against the dangers of the Amazon.

Olaf – Olaf Presents

One of Disney’s most bellowed snowman, Olaf is a pure soul who believes, ‘some people are worth melting for.’ He can teach you all about love, friendship and trust through his signature comic antics that leave you in splits every time you revisit him. He brings the same loveable aura to Olaf Presents.

Max Mercer - Home Sweet Home Alone

‘This is my house and I have to defend it’ is a golden line from the Home Alone franchise that has served as a precursor for the mayhem to be followed in the beloved Christmas film series. This time, Archie Yates playing Max Mercer in Home Sweet Home Alone gets to say it in all his chubby glory. His cute fierce determination to fight off robbers makes him a character that you want to be friends with.