Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Manifest to Outer Banks, best cliff-hangers of television and OTT that you can watch!

An edge of the seat thriller triumphs over mundane blues felt through the week. The grasping feeling of suspense around what may happen ahead and guessing the same is what keeps us engaged in shows and movies. We’ve curated a series of riveting titles that have plenty of action in store to keep you entertained. Here are our top recommendations across Colors Infinity, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.

1. Manifest S3 – Colors Infinity (Monday – Friday, 10pm)

Manifest is a supernatural drama that takes us through the story of Flight 828 that lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight. All 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same. Manifest airs on Colors Infinity, Mondays to Fridays at 10pm.

2. Better Call Saul S6 – Colors Infinity (Saturdays 9pm)

‘Better Call Saul’ is a spin-off prequel of ‘Breaking Bad’. Set in the early 2000s, the show follows the story of conman turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill, beginning six years before the events of ‘Breaking Bad’, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman. Jimmy becomes the lawyer for former beat cop Mike Ehrmantraut whose relevant skill set allows him to enter the criminal underworld of drug trafficking in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The final season of the show will air on Colors Infinity, Saturdays at 9pm and will feature guest appearances by Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

3. Outer Banks – Netflix

New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive. Enjoy the thrilling journey of Outer Banks on Netflix.

4. The Wilds S2 – Amazon Prime Video

The Wilds will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident—they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied. There’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master. Watch these series on Amazon Prime Video.

5. American Crime S2 – Disney+ Hotstar

American Crime S2 is set in the U.S. Midwest -- representative of the canvas that is America -- at two high schools, one public and one private. Issues of sexual orientation and socioeconomic disparity come to a boil when lurid photos of a high school boy, Taylor Blaine, are posted on social media following a school party. Circumstances become more complicated when Taylor accuses two players on an elite private high school’s championship basketball team, Kevin LaCroix, and Eric Tanner, of drugging, assaulting and then posting the pictures of him online. You can watch this series exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.