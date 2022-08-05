Karan Johar calls Shahid Kapoor as Kareena Kapoor's ex-husband, actress fails to find words for reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

Karan Johar's faux pa left Kareena Kapoor surprised. So much so that the Bollywood actress tried to find words to react but she failed. It all happened during the recently released episode of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker had a Freudian slip on his massively popular chat show. During the latest KWK episode, KJo asked a question to Kareena Kapoor Khan and at that moment he had a rare slip of tongue that made its way to the final cut.

Kareena, who is known as Bebo and has been a regular on the show since its inception, was asked by KJo, "Bebo, you have been on this show so many times. You have come in different stages of your life. Bebo has been with her husband, ex-hus..."

Before he could say the rest of the sentence, Karan paused himself but the bullet had left the barrel as Kareena looked shell shocked at the host. Aamir Khan, who was also the guest on the couch along with Kareena, was left in splits as he looked quite amused by the slip of the tongue moment.

Rectifying his mistake Karan continued: "Not ex-husband, sorry. She's been with her ex-boyfriend. She's then been with her contemporary and I have seen you through all these stages."

Well, that's not it. Shahid was mentioned in the show once more. During the rapid-fire round, KJo asked who wouldn't be invited to Ranbir Kapoor's party, Bebo chose not to answer saying, she doesn't know. Next, he asked who wouldn't be invited to Shahid's party. As Kareena tried to dodge the question, Karan demanded an answer. Finally, she said, 'me' in response.

Shahid and Kareena earlier dated each other during the mid early and mid 2000s. The two were quite open about their relationship. However, they parted ways after the release of 'Jab We Met' in 2007.

While Kareena dated Saif Ali Khan and eventually married him in 2012, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2016.

--with IANS inputs

