Deepika, Ranveer Singh's video indulging in fun banter from Koffee with Karan 8 goes viral | Watch

The much-anticipated eighth season of Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee with Karan is set to premiere soon. A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulging in a fun banter from the show Koffee with Karan is now going viral on social media. The teaser of the first episode will see the couple making their first joint appearance in the show as a couple.

In the now viral clip, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have fun conversations. Deepika playfully confesses to being married to Ranveer's character 'Rocky Randhawa'. Not only this, the couple also delve into the topic of Ranveer proposing Deepika in 2015. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about the duo. One fan wrote, "Nice...I can't wait to watch this episode...uff". Another wrote, "Deepveer are looking so good together".

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on December 14, 2018. The couple had an intimated wedding in Italy in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding first took place in traditional South Indian style and latest they had an Anand Karaj ceremony too. Before the wedding, the couple exchanged rings following Konkani customs. The couple have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajiraro Mastani and Padmaavat.

Recently, Karan Johar offered a glimpse of behind the scenes of Koffee with Karan season 8, which revealed the new couch and the coveted winning hamper. The season is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on October 26.

