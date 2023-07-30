Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans slam Salman Khan-Pooja Bhatt for insulting Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hogging headlines as the show's entertainment quotient has reached another level. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan triggered a debate on social media among Bigg Boss fans. But, why? Bigg Boss lovers are familiar with the host slamming contestants who went wrong during the week and giving reality checks to them. This time, Khan schooled YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who entered the reality show as a wild contestant, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani.

Salman Khan highlighted the episode wherein Bebika Dhurve irked Elvish following which the YouTuber used expletives for her in front of Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan. The superstar asked Elvish if his words for Bebika sounded good and further slammed Manisha and Abhishek for not correcting him and laughing instead. Further, Salman questioned Elvish's fans and if his 'army' would pay Rs 500 to follow him if not for free.

During the discussion, the makers also got Elvish's mother on a video call which made the YouTuber emotional and he got teary-eyed. The Weekend Ka Vaar also saw Salman indirectly pointing at Manisha and asking her to tone it down. After the screen turned off, Pooja Bhatt, in a conversation with Abhishek, accused Manisha of this incident and also said she is 'disgusted' by her.

Following the episode, Bigg Boss fans slammed Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan and accused them of insulting YouTubers and content creators. Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi, who reviews every episode of the reality show every year, also supported Manisha and took a dig at Pooja Bhatt for talking ill about her.

One user wrote, "Guys our Elevish bhai and Manisha was badly treated by Salman Khan." Another fan wrote, "Jo Army Pyar se bani h usko 500 rs se jodna kitni choti soch h Salman Khan bhai tumhari wow."

"Worried for #Abhisha..as danger is hovering around their relationship...opinion clash can happen between #AbhishekMalhan and #ManishaRani ...upar se #ManishaRani ki SaaS ban Kar iss Ghar mein ghoom rahi #PoojaBhatt who is he'll bent to break their bond #BiggBossOTT2," said the third one.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office report: Ranveer-Alia's film collects Rs 16 cr on Day 2

Latest Web Series News