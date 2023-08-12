Bigg Boss OTT 2 Abhishek Malhan vs Elvish Yadav: Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri share their favourite

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema and can you doubt the show's strategy to bring together vibrant personalities this year? From Abhishek Malhan to Pooja Bhatt, the reality show saw myriad personalities that kept the audience on the edge towards the end. With friendships, altercations, and lots of drama, Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, will get its winner on August 14.

Ahead of its grand finale, social media trends show tough competition between the YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. While Malhan was a part of the reality show since the beginning, Yadav entered the house along with Aashika Bhatia as a wild card contestant. Though they have been pitted against each other multiple times inside the house, the duo maintained their friendship in the game.

Former contestants Avinash Sachdev recently opened up about his favourite and the contestant who deserves to win the show. Sachdev shows support for Elvish Yadav and said it's difficult for a wildcard contestant to enter the show midway and create their place. He further says he is with the YouTuber on this one. However, he still wants Pooja Bhatt to win the trophy.

Akanksha Puri, who got eliminated after her controversial kiss with Jad Hadid inside the house, supported Abhishek Malhan and said he is her favourite since day 1 and truly believes he deserves to win. She continued that he has been consistent in the game and won many hearts.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant Pratik Sehajpal did not take any names and said whoever reached this stage deserves to win. Mentioning Elvish Yadav's entry, he said the YouTuber is giving tough competition to others.

The second instalment of Bigg Boss OTT kick-started on June 17 and got its top 5 finalists in the recent episode. The contestants who will be playing against each other for the finale are Abhishek Malhan, Elvisha Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve.

