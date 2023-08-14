Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised a day before grand finale, sister Prerna Malhan shares update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK MALHAN Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will announce its winner on Monday. Completing six weeks on JioCinema, the grand finale is the most-awaited one and is slated for tonight. The reality show got its top 5 finalists after Jiya Shankar got eliminated during the mid-week eviction. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve ended up as the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and will be pitted against each other. Ahead of the finale episode, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan got hospitalised given his health issues.

Malhan has been one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 since the beginning and garnered a huge fan following due to his stint in the reality show. However, he has been unwell during the last week and had to be taken under medical care. Malhan's sister Prerna Malhan took to Twitter and informed about the same. She wrote, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery."

Take a look:

From his friendship with Manisha Rani to his rivalry with Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan has been strong-headed during his Bigg Boss journey and never shied away from standing up for himself. His bond with Manisha Rani has gained a colossal fan following and their fans call them #Abhisha. Malhan was also paired up with Jiya Shankar and the duo was flirtatious towards each other.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kick-started on June 17 with 14 contestants—Puneet Superstar, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Cyrus Broacha, Abhishek Malhan, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, and Palak Purswani. After 4 weeks, Elvish Yadav, along with Aashika Bhatia, joined the show as wild card contestants.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mom Sridevi with a precious throwback pic

Latest Web Series News