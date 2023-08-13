Janhvi Kapoor remembers her mom Sridevi with a precious throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for her mother Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Legendary actor Sridevi would have turned 60 today, August 13. Her fans and family miss her today as she left an indelible mark on them. Earlier, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture featuring himself and the late actor. Now, their daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared a priceless picture of her mom from her younger days. She took to her Instagram handle to share the picture along with a heartfelt note.

In the caption, she wrote, ''Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I’m pushing myself hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going. Hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today.''

Her post was liked by Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among many others.

Her younger sister also on her Instagram Stories shared an adorable picture of her child with her mom and wrote, ''Happy birthday mama.''

Janhvi Kapoor on work front

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. It was a digital-only release and premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, she now has Mr and Mrs Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh in her kitty.

