Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan blames Elvish Yadav for negative PR, internet reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on June 17 and will end on August 14. The reality show started with 12 contestants and two contestants who are currently hogging headlines are Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. The popular YouTubers are known to be good friends inside the house. However, the friendship saw a bump in the latest episode after Malhan blames Yadav for negative PR on social media.

It all started when Salman Khan mentioned Abhishek Malhan's statement over a 'wildcard contestant' in front of his mother Dimple Malhan. For those who don't know, during Family Week, Malhan's mother entered the house to show her support for her son. In one of the many conversations with his mother, he had said he does not think a wild card contestant deserves to win. Following this, Elvish Yadav wanted to clear the negative air around his friendship with Malhan.

After the Weekend Ka Vaar, the duo were heard discussing the incident. Speaking to Yadav, Malhan revealed that his mother informed him of the negative PR on social media that started after Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Yadav, however, did not accept it and both decided to sort this out after they exit the show.

This did not go well with Elvish Yadav's fans and left Twitter, now X, divided. While Yadav's fans slammed Malhan for such a statement, Malhan's fans vouch for him on this. One fan wrote, "Abhisekh said he cant consider a wildcard to be winner but if elvish wins he will be still happy, secondly Abhisekh ne jo Negative Pr ki baat ki toh bhaio voh uski mummy ne ake usse btaya , voh apni maa ki baat nhi sunega kya??? Dimag hi nhi hai tum sabme." Another fan wrote, "Never drew hate for #FukraaInsaan but what he said today not justified."

Check Twitter reactions here:

Later, Elvish Yadav was seen discussing Malhan's statement with Jiya Shankar. He said he is hurt for the first time inside the house.

