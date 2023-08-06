Jailer: Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth-starrer to release in cinemas on August 10

Rajinikanth's upcoming flick Jailer is the much-awaited film of the year. The 72-year-old actor is returning to the big screens after two years and fans are eagerly waiting for Jailer. The makers of the upcoming black comedy action film on Sunday shared a new poster with the fans featuring Rajinikanth and Shivanna (Shiva Rajkumar). Sun Pictures took to its social media handles to share the poster and wrote, ''Superstar - Shivanna. Get ready to watch them together for the first time. 4 more days to go for #Jailer.''

See the new poster:

In the poster, Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar can be seen standing and staring at each other. They are standing against the backdrop of a field giving fierce looks.

About the film

Jailer is directed by Nelson and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran. Apart from Shiva Rajkumar and Rajinikanth, the upcoming film also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Naga Babu, and Sunil, among others.

In the film, Rajinikanth plays an all-out juggernaut who just cannot be underestimated, dishing out damage to criminals left and right while this massive criminal enterprise is left in shock, anger, and hate.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Two songs titled Hukum and Kaavaalaa have been released so far by the makers. The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 10.

Rajinikanth's other projects

After Jailer, Rajinikanth will be busy with another big project titled Lal Salaam. The film is directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. In the film, he will play Moideen Bhai and the other main cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Kapil Dev, and Nirosha.

The film is still in production and is expected to be released by the end of 2023.

