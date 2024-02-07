'We have decided to part ways..': Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani issue joint statement post separation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in 2012.

Bollywood diva Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani confirmed their separation after 11 years of marriage. The two got married in 2012 in a private traditional wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Now, in a joint statement issued by them, the two have announced that their marriage is over and said that their kids' best interests and welfare will remain of their 'utmost importance'.

On Wednesday, the two issued a statement about their separation, which reads, ''We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout, Thank You.''

Their separation rumours have been going around ever since Esha deleted all of Takhtani's photos from her Instagram. Even at her birthday celebrations last year, Bharat was missing from it, which added fuel to the rumours.

Esha and Bharat's love story

In an interview, Esha once revealed that she met Bharat at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which he school hosted. She mentioned that she wrote her phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him.

''We had one phone in my mother’s room and had no extension. It used to be very difficult to talk back then. In that age, it was infatuation and innocence. That was beautiful. Of course, we were in touch in college, and then my work life started at 18. It fizzled out, but I am happy that we got back, and he is my life partner,'' India Today reported quoting the Dhoom actress.

