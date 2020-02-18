Will Varun Dhawan do a film like Kabir Singh? The actor answers

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role was one of the most-talked about films of 2019. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga triggered polarised reactions. While some called out the movie for promoting toxic masculinity, others urged viewers to consider it just a fictional part. Now, when Varun Dhawan was asked whether he is ok doing such a character.

As per Pinkvilla, Varun in a conversation said that if given a chance, he would like to play a character similar to Kabir Singh. “It's a different character why not, depends on the script and the director..” VD said.

Varun has proved his versatility as an actor with films such as Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur and Soojit Sircar's October. The actor was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Varun is currently shooting for his father David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele and Sriram Raghavan's directorial war drama. It is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded Paramvir Chakra posthumously in the 1971 war with Pakistan. The film on the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient has been titled Ekkees.