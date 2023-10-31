'Shocked, appalled': Urfi Javed gets death threat for recreating Chhote Pandit's look

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Urfi Javed gets death threat

Urfi Javed Gets Death Threat: Social media sensation Urfi Javed has landed herself in trouble again! This time for recreating Rajpal Yadav's pandit look from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Urfi has claimed that she has received a death threat for recreating the 'Chhote Pandit' character. Taking to her social media account, Urfi shared a screenshot of the threat online, which accused her of offending religious sentiments.

“I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie whereas that character didn’t get any backlash,” Urfi wrote.

A couple of days back, Urfi Javed revealed her Halloween costume on social media platforms, drawing inspiration from Rajpal Yadav's character, Chhote Pandit, in the movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa." She transformed herself, with her face painted red and her attire consisting of a dhoti paired with a sheer red top, showcasing her dedication to embracing the character for the Halloween occasion.

Urfi Javed has unfortunately been no stranger to threats and controversies due to her unconventional fashion choices. This is not the first instance where she has faced threats.

In December 2022, a man named Naveen Giri in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly sending rape and life threats to the television actress. Later, he was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354(A) for sexual harassment, 354(D) for stalking, 509 for wrongful intent, 506 for criminal intimidation, and the IT Act.

Latest Entertainment News