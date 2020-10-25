Tiger Shroff's song 'Unbelievable' to have an acoustic version

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff's 'Unbelievable' song

Actor Tiger Shroff who made his singing debut with his song ‘Unbelievable’ in September, is all set to come up with its new version.

Yes, the actor recently announced that the song will have an acoustic feel to it. Tiger took to his social media account and declared that the new version is dedicated to his fans and will be released soon.

Sharing a sneak peek, he wrote on Instagram: "Thought of thanking and dedicating a few lines to you through an acoustic. Coming soon #YouAreUnbelievable."

In the brief video, Tiger is seen in a breezy avatar, standing in front of a microphone and humming his song "Unbelievable".

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post here:

After coming across the post, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend actress Disha Patani shared a clapping emoji in the comments section, while actress Ananya Panday simply liked the post.

Last month, Tiger took to social media and shared the song with a caption saying, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now!...”

Talking about the craze for his first song, the actor’s fans went gaga over his singing skills and loved the track. Apart from the fans, there was another special person who couldn’t get enough of his song and that was none other than Disha Patani.

Disha shared a video on her Instagram grooving to the song unbelievable and her video went viral immediately. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen happily grooving to the track, lip-syncing the lyrics and playing with the specs.

As for acting, Tiger is set to team up with director Ahmed Khan for the film "Heropanti 2".

With inputs from IANS.

