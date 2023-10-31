Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Tiger 3 advance booking starts on THIS date | Deets Here

Tiger 3 advance booking: Director Maneesh Sharma mentioned that ‘Tiger 3’ is a big-screen spectacle and they want people to come in and be thoroughly surprised. The film sees Salman and Katrina returning to their iconic roles as super spies Tiger and Zoya.

Published on: October 31, 2023
If you are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', you can start booking your tickets in the Yash Raj Spy Universe this weekend. The much-awaited film Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has been generating immense excitement among movie enthusiasts. 

With eager fans anxiously awaiting its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter (formerly X) and informed, “SALMAN KHAN – TIGER & THE FESTIVAL CONNECTION… #EkThaTiger – the first film in #YRFSpyUniverse – released on #Eid. The second instalment – #TigerZindaHai – arrived on #Christmas. #Tiger3 – the much-awaited third part – is all set for #Diwali release. The countdown has begun… The promotional units unveiled by #YRF were well-received as well… The buzz is sky-high and the industry is confident, #SalmanKhan and #Tiger3 will open HUGE. #Tiger3 advance bookings start on Sunday [5 Nov 2023].”

The post hinted at a strong start at the box office for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. Earlier it was reportged that all the IMAX screens across the country have chosen to screen the movie. 

The third instalment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The spy-thriller will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat among others, Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12  in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

