Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt FAILS to speak Bengali in hilarious video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani is just three days away from its theatrical release. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film ahead of its release on July 28. Recently, Bhatt and Singh visited Kolkata to launch their song Dhindhora Baje Re.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared her memories from Kolkata on Instagram. Along with some stunning photos, the actor also dropped a prep video ahead of her interaction with fans and the media. Dressed in an exquisite pink and red chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra, she can be seen memorising her lines before hitting the stage. However, she forgets her lines in front of the audience and left everyone in splits. Notably, Bhatt will be seen playing a Bengali girl, Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

The advance bookings for Karan Johar's upcoming romantic drama kick-started on July 24. Along with the announcement, the makers dropped its fourth soundtrack, a festive dance song, Dhindhora Baje Re. Bhatt and Singh can be seen showcasing electrifying dance moves which makes the song ideal for Durga Puja. The picturisation looks grand and one cannot stop re-watching the video.

Watch Dhindhora Baje Re here:

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee with a hint of family drama. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The makers have successfully created hype around the film by releasing three songs—Tum Kya Mile, What Jhoomka, and Ve Kamleya, crooned by Arijit Singh, Darshan Raval, Bhoomi Trivedi, Shreya Ghoshal, Altamash Faridi, Pritam, and others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of Karan Johar as director after Ae Dil Hai Mushil in 2016. Are you rooting for the film?

Also Read: Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-Jin shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy | See photo

Latest Entertainment News