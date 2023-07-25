Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-Jin shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SON YE-JIN Son Ye-Jin

The Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin is one of the most-loved Korean actors. She embraced parenthood with her husband Hyun Bin last year and welcomed a baby boy. On Tuesday, the star treated her fans by giving a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram.

Son Ye-jin shared a collage of her baby boy's hand and that of her pet dog. The pictures will surely make you go aww. The white furry paw looks similar to her boy's fist.

Take a look:

After the post went viral, fans swamped the comment section with their reactions. One fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing with us! You make our hearts flutter." Another fan wrote, "OMGGG!!! CUTEST." Yet another fan commented, "Cute, he will become like the beauty and eyes of his mother and father, waiting excitedly for how beautiful he is."

Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin have not revealed their baby's face yet and fans are rooting for it. Ahead of Christmas festivities last year, Jin shared an adorable post of her baby boy's feet and penned a heartwarming note. She gave her health update to her fans and said the year was special for her as she became a mother for the first time.

Jin added that she was worried about the baby that was born before the time following which she only used natural ingredients to recover soon. She further thanked the hospital authorities for taking care of her and her newborn.

Check out the post here:

On February 10, 2022, Son Yen-Jin tied the knot with her Crashing Landing on Her co-star Hyun Bin. She shared her dreamy wedding pictures on social media and wrote, "I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.

See here:

