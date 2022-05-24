Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda injured after their cars fell during Kushi shoot? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHIVA NIRVANA Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda were reported to have been injured during the shoot of their upcoming film Kushi. As per media reports, the cars of the actors fell into water while they shooting in Kashmir. Apparently, the mishap took place on Saturday and the actors resumed work on Sunday. However, it turns out that the news is fake. Reacting to news piece, Shiva Nirvana, the film's director tweeted 'fake news'.

BA Raju's team also shared a statement on Twitter. "Fake news alert :"There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir.Dont believe such news," the tweet reads.

On Monday, film's director Shiva Nirvana in a tweet shared that the lead pair and the team has completed the first schedule in Kashmir but he didn't mention anything about the mishap. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie, on his social media profiles writing, "Amazing first schedule in Kashmir. Thankyou Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep, and whole Kushiteam."

Later, he also posted a photo of the team pn Tuesday and credited Samantha for the click.

For the unversed, 'Kushi', a romantic love story directed by Shiva Nirvana, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leads. The duo is expected to create a magical love tale in 'Kushi', as the audience waits to witness their chemistry on screen.

Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, and others starred in the film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The music director for this multilingual film is Hesham Abdul Wahab, and it is set to be released on December 23.