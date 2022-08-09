Pradeep Patwardhan dies at 52; CM Eknath Shinde mourns veteran Marathi actor's sad demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HATHIRAMTWITTS Pradeep Patwardhan

Pradeep Patwardhan passes away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. He was 52. The news of the sad demise was confirmed on social media by All India Radio with a tweet. Soon after the veteran Marathi actor's fans poured in condolences messages and prayed for strength for the bereaved's family.

"Veteran Marathi actor #PradeepPatwardhan passes away early this morning at his residence at Girgaon in Mumbai. He breathed his last at the age of 52. #MoruchiMavashi was his most popular play," AIR's tweet reads.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde too joined the mourning and paid tribute to Pradeep Patwardhan. Sharing the late actor's photo on his Instagram account, he also penned a tribute note in Marathi. “Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist,” he wrote.

Actress Renuka Shahane too remembered the late actor on Twitter.

Pradeep Patwardhan was popular for his performances in Ek Full Chaar Half (1991), Dance Party (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012), Police Line (2016) and 1234 (2016). He was also a part of Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet.

