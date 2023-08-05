Mumbai actress accuses Tanzanian NRI of sexual assault, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sexual assault

A Mumbai actor-model accused a Tanzanian NRI of sexual harassment and assault on Saturday. The victim filed a police complaint against the NRO at Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police Station following which an FIR under sections 376, 323, and 504 of the IPC was filed. The probe is underway.

In her statement to the police, the victim shared that she met Viren Patel, the accused, in October 2022 at a friend's birthday party in the Andheri area. Patel asked her for her contact number and the duo started texting and talking to each other. The victim said, "We started talking about helping each other, talking about business, because of which our relationship grew deeper. On 14 February 2023, he called me to his flat in Lower Parel and asked me to stay with him, and proposed to marry. As we both were single and belonged to the Gujarati community, I said yes and informed my family about my relationship."

The victim further alleged that Patel on March 28, 2023, came home in an inebriated state and went to sleep in his bedroom. "He suddenly came to my room crying at night and saying he was missing me. He slept in the same bed as me. Later, he woke up and forced himself on me. When I started crying in the morning, he said that we are going to get married in the month of December and calmed me," the victim added.

In her complaint, she shared that Patel took her to his friend's farmhouse in Alibaug on April 11 and tried to force himself on her. "When I refused, he beat me up and tortured me," she said. The victim also alleged that the accused exploited and assaulted her on several occasions.

