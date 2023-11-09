Leo Box Office Report: Thalapathy Vijay's film to cross Rs 600 cr mark worldwide after Day 21

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo is unstoppable at the box office even after 21 days of its theatrical release. The film is already performing exceptionally well at the box office and is most likely to add one more feather to its hat on Thursday. As per trade analysts and film critics, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is all set to cross the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. After achieving this milestone, it will become the second film of 2023 after Rajinikanth's Jailer to do the same.

Box Office Report

As per Sacnilk, Thalapathy Vijay's film in its first 20 days earned Rs 332.10 crore nett in India. On its 21st day, it collected Rs 1.55 crore nett including all dubbed versions as well.

Earlier, Leo became the fastest Tamil film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark in terms of box office earnings. The movie has outperformed the total earnings of many other Tamil films, securing a place among the top 5 all-time highest-grossing Tamil movies.

However, the business of the film will be highly affected and is expected to go down after several Diwali releases including Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, and Baby Antony in key roles. The film is also the second collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Master, which was released in 2021.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is the third installment of the director's Cinematic Universe and is inspired by the 2005 Hollywood's release titled A History in Violence.

