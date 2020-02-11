Kartik Aaryan clarifies on his 'women with defect' comment, says he was reading a meme

Kartik Aaryan clarifies on his recent statement after receiving backlash

Kartik Aaryan triggered a sort of controversy with his comment which he made lately while promoting his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. When Kartik was compared with Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor said they do different kinds of cinema, hence their comparisons are not fruitful.

Further to add a pinch of humour, Kartik said that Ayushmann does films about men with defects whereas he does film women with defects. "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects,'' the actor told during promotions at Radio City.

When Sara asked Kartik to explain his answer, the actor said that he has done movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. When the actress asked about the defect in her character Zoe in Love Aaj Kal, Kartik quoted the song from the film, Haan Main Galat.

Now, Kartik has clarified his comment after he received a backlash from a certain section. The actor said that he was just discussing a meme that he stumbled upon. He went on to say that his statement was blown out of proportion.

''Kai baar news reporting me itna gadbad hoti hai, usme cheeso ko cut short kar ke dikhate hain. We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it. It was kind of funny to notice that thing about us. I don’t believe in such things. It’s not me,'' Kartik told TOI.

“We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it. We didn’t even talk about it, we just said what was written,” he further added.

Kartik's last film Pati, Patni Aur Woh also came under scanner for a dialogue mocking marital rape. The particular line was later replaced with dubbing. “We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments,'' the actor had said.