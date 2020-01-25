Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor conferred with Padma Shri

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri, officials said on Saturday. Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country. The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

Classical singer from Varanasi Chhannulal Mishra given Padma Vibhushan.

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the good news and said, "I’m humbled&honored. I thank my country for this recognition& I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country." The actress' official Twitter handle Team Kangana Ranaut (managed by her team) congratulated the 'Queen Of Bollywood' saying, "Jo sapne dekhte hai wo #Panga lete hai. To the fearless Queen of Bollywood who has created her own path and written her own journey. Congratulations on the prestigious Padma Shri Award."

Kangana Ranaut had been in the limelight for many days for her just-released film Panga. In the film, the actress has played the role of a mother who aspires to make her comeback in the world of Kabaddi. The film is an inspirational film and Kangana's performance has been lauded by the fans and critics alike. Before this, her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also won many hearts and accolades from the viewers.

On the other hand, talking about filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, the two have contributed to the world of entertainment with their films, web series as well as TV shows. KJo made his appearance felt in the industry when he directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His name is synonymous with romance in the mind of cinephiles all over the world.

Ekta Kapoor started her career with TV shows and became a reigning queen in the small screen industry. Then she ventures into films and web series and took over the internet. From horror, comedy to drama, Ekta has treated fans with everything that is entertaining.

