Indo-British sports drama 'A Game of Two Halves' trailer is out | Watch

12th Fail actor Harish Khanna's next project A Game of Two Halves is all set for its release. The makers of the sports drama have shared the trailer of A Game of Two Halves, an international sports drama tackling themes of identity and acceptance through the lens of football is finally out. Starring Marvel's Eternals star Saaj Raja, the film is set to hit theaters on February 23rd, 2024.

A Game of Two Halves theme

It’s a coming-of-age film that follows Sanjay, a young British student grappling with questions of belonging. Lost in the pressures of academia, he finds himself in Hyderabad, India, coaching underprivileged kids on the dusty football fields. It's in this unexpected setting, surrounded by vibrant energy and raw talent, that Sanjay unlocks his true self.

Watch the trailer here:

Director Khayam Khan states, "Growing up in multicultural Britain, I felt connected to Sanjay's struggles. He chases acceptance through the 'cool kids,' but it's the unassuming lessons from these underprivileged youngsters that show him his true potential. The film explores the gap between who we think we are and who we truly become when we embrace our authentic selves."

Makers and cast of A Game of Two Halves

Saaj, alongside a talented cast including Nikkita Chadha, Lucy Jackson, and Bollywood veterans like Harish Khanna, Swaroopa Ghosh, and Pawan Chopra breathes life into this narrative. The film further boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sudha Bhuchar from Mary Poppins Returns and Chizzy Akudolu from Holby City, alongside Indian actors Rajiv Kumar Aneja, and Sachin Chaudhary.

Written by Shirley Day and produced by Nicola Gregory, Dean Charles, and Sheila Nortley under K Squared Films, 2HotFilms & Emineo Films, "A Game of Two Halves" promises an emotionally charged journey with international distribution by Platoon One Films.

