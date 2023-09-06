Wednesday, September 06, 2023
     
Hindustani classical vocalist Malini Rajurkar dies at 82 due to age-related issues

Reported By : PTI Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Published on: September 06, 2023 22:03 IST
malini rajukar
Image Source : TWITTER Malini Rajurkar had pledged her body for medical studies

Hindustani classical vocalist Malini Rajurkar, an exponent of Gwalior gharana and a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, died in Mumbai on Wednesday following age-related issues. She was 82.

''Rajurkar was admitted to a local hospital on Tuesday and she breathed her last on Wednesday at 4:15 pm, news agency PTI reported quoting a close friend. 

"She had pledged her body for medical studies and accordingly, it will be donated to Osmania Medical College," author Vidya Deodhar, who had known Rajurkar for years, told PTI.

One of the foremost proponents of 'khayal' and 'tappa' genre, the musician is survived by two daughters.

Rajurkar was born in 1941 in Rajasthans Ajmer, where she spent her formative years.

After graduating in mathematics, she taught it as a subject for three years at the Savitri Girl’s High School & College in Ajmer.

She later won a three-year scholarship in the arts, leading her to pursue music further.

She studied music from the Ajmer Music College, under the guidance of Govindrao Rajurkar and his nephew Vasantrao Rajurkar, who was to become her future husband.

