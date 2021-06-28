Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSAL MEHTA Hansal Mehta starts shooting for untitled action-thriller film

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday began shooting for his upcoming action-thriller backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar. Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed series "Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story", will be directing the yet-to-be titled film that is said to be "based on a true incident.

The director took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set, writing, "day one." In another post he wrote, ""Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high” That is how it is to make a film with friends. @anubhavsinhaa"

According to a source close to the project, the film is being shot with all the COVID-19 safety precautions in place and will star two new actors.

"The film has been in pre-production mode for sometime now. Everything has been planned keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot. The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of gruelling sessions," the source said.

The film is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films.

Talking about Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', it captured the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller emerged as a winner, making Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi, who essayed the role of Harshad Mehta, an overnight star.

Playing the ambitious stockbroker Harshad Mehta, Pratik flawlessly lives his trajectory from a chawl to a palatial penthouse and to a jail cell where his meteoric rise ends on a tragic note.

Last year, when the show released, it emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020 list.

(With PTI Inputs)