Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat's film achieves MAJOR milestone, actor celebrates with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat is soaring as his recent release Fukrey 3 entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide. The popular comedy franchise Fukrey came to the big screen with its third instalment on September 28. The film released with The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 and left behind both the films at the box office. On Tuesday, Fukrey 3 achieved another milestone and entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

The actor celebrated the success of Fukrey 3 with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. The couple sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. Taking it to Instagram, he also penned a heartfelt note that read, " Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty. May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours."

On its 12th day in theatres, Fukrey 3 collected more than Rs 1 crore. In its first week, the film earned over Rs 66.02 crore in India. The film's total collection stands at Rs 79.27 crore.

Earlier, Kriti Kharbanda dedicated a post to her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She wrote, "Oh hunny! You’re so fine, you blow my mind! Hey hunny! Hey hey hey hunny! My ambarsariya boy, watching you on screen is nothing short of a magical experience! You let your eyes do the talking and allowed people to look into your soul, the soul of hunny! Your performance and passion and your love for your movie and cinema shows and shines! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as an actor and as a human being! This is by far your most amazing performance and you look like a billion bucks! hot and cute ka perfect combination! And as your film releases today, I just want to say, I know how hard you’ve worked, and how much you’ve given to this project, personally and professionally, I have nothing but respect for you! Tu Heera hai baby doll! Heera."

