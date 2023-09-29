Friday, September 29, 2023
     
From Fukrey 3 to Hostel Daze: Films, web series you don't want to miss this weekend

The last weekend of September is full of entertainment for both who loves to watch films in theatres and those who enjoy consuming films and web shows through OTT platforms.

Published on: September 29, 2023
hostel daze
Image Source : IMDB Theatrical and OTT releases this weekend

The last weekend of September is offering a plethora of films and shows to the audience and if you are a moviebug or a fan of web shows, then we read till the end to consider your choice of film, which you can watch in theatres or web shows you can enjoy at home this weekend. Apart from theatrical releases, many OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 have a strong lineup of films and web series.

After seeing the list of this weekend's releases, we bet it will be difficult for you to decide which one to choose first.

 

Films/Web shows Platform Release Date
Fukrey 3 Theatre September 28
The Vaccine War Theatre September 28 
Choona Netflix September 29
Tumse Na Ho Payega Disney+ Hotstar September 29
King of Kotha Disney+ Hotstar September 29
Gen V  Amazon Prime Video September 29
Kumari Srimathi Amazon Prime Video September 28
Love Is In The Air Netflix September 28
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley SonyLIV September 27
Hostel Daze Season 4 Amazon Prime Video September 27
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Netflix September 27

Fukrey 3 - The film has been released in cinemas on September 28. The third installment of the frachise stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles.

The Vaccine War - Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film hit the big screens on September 28. It features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher in pivotal roles and revolves around India's story and struggle behind making COVID-19 vaccine.

Choona - The heist comedy series will land on Netflix on September 29 and stars Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Namit Das in key roles. 

Tumse Na Ho Payega - The comedy drama series features Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles and is streaming on Diseny+ Hotstar from September 29. 

King of Kotha - The period action drama Malayalam film was released in cinemas last month and has landed on Disney+ Hotstar on September 29. 

Gen V - The American superhero series stars Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 29.

Kumari Srimathi - The Telugu-languages web series was released on Prime Video on Thursday, September 28. 

Love Is In The Air - The rom-com flick, featuring Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse, can be viewed on Netflix. 

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley - Directed by VIshal Bhardwaj, the series can be watched on SonyLIV.

Hostel Daze Season 4 - The Prime Video series tells the story about the adventures of four friends. 

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer is now streaming on Netflix. 

