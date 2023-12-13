Fighter: Deepika Padukone introduces Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan aka Bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fighter will release in cinemas on January 25 next year.

After Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, the first look poster of Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan is finally out. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the poster along with his character details in the film. ''Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, Call Sign: Bash, Designation: Weapon System Operator, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever,'' she wrote.

Check out Akshay's first look from Fighter:

Last week, the first teaser of the upcoming actioner was unveiled by its makers. The teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor uniting with a common purpose, to embark on a daring mission to defend the honour of their homeland, India, against formidable foes. The teaser unfolds with high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

Netizens reaction

Soon after Deepika shared the poster, fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Deepika's upcoming movies with India's biggest actors. Fighter with Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, Kalki 2898 with Prabhas, Amitabh and Kamal Haasan, Singham Again with Ajay and Akshay, Tiger vs Pathan with Shahrukh and Salman. Brahmastra2 With Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Biggest Female Superstar In India.'' Another one commented, ''Excited for this.''

More deets about Fighter

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Earlier, Deepika Padukone's first look as Minal Rathore was unveiled by the film's makers.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year.

